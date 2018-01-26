Seen On The Scene: Cardi B, Ciara, Janelle Monae, Gucci Mane And More At Warner Music Pre-Grammy Event

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 4

Nancy Rivera / Splash News

Cardi B Performs At Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party

The GRAMMY’s Weekend was off to a great start Thursday at Warner Music’s Pre-Grammy Party in NYC. Cardi B looked pretty amazing in this strapless black number, she also performed at the event.

Nancy Rivera / Splash News

Ciara also opted for an all black look.

Nancy Rivera / Splash News

And Janelle Monae went with her usual black and white with punches of red.

Winnie Harlow, Gucci Mane, Keyshia Ka’Oir, Rita Ora and a gang of other celebs were in the building.

Check out more great photos from the event below and hit the flip for more highlights from Cardi’s night.

You don’t want this gun smoke

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

I MET MISSY ELLIOT !!!IM MAAAAAA HYPE !!!!!!!!

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

SHIT LITTYYY !!!!!!!!

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, For Your Viewing Pleasure

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus