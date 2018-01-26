‘Enough Is Enough’ Miss Jackson Responds To Dirty Doggin’ Nelly’s Multiple Sexual Assault Accusations

Shantel Jackson Addresses Nelly’s Rape Allegations

Nelly may be a cheat but his girlfriend wants you to know that he’s not a creep. After two more women came forward accusing Nelly of sexual assault, his boo thang Ms. Jackson is issuing a response.

As previously reported THREE women are claiming that the St. Louis rapper sexually assaulted them including two new women that say the rapper inappropriately touched them and at one point forced oral sex.

According to his “Platinum Life” boo Shantel Jackson however, the accusations are false.

“I know he f**** up and we’re dealing with that in our relationship to rebuild it and find trust. Those dates those Jane Does are claiming, I was at those venues in the dressing rooms and on that tour bus.”

Well damn, she’s clearly sticking by her (cheating) man.

