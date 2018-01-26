Toni Braxton Says She’s Certain Tamar & Vince Will Get Back Together—But What About The ‘Pregnant Side-Chick’?

Don’t tell Mama Evelyn…

Toni Braxton Says Tamar And Vince Will Get Back Together

Big sis knows best. Toni Braxton is speaking on her sister’s messy divorce from Vince Herbert and she’s adamant that they’ll eventually reconcile. Toni was recently a guest on Angie Martinez and spoke candidly on Tamar’s split from her hubby that she says is “just a phase.”

“I think Tamar and Vince are just going through an “I Hate You Jody” stage, remember the movie Baby Boy?‘” said Toni. “I hate you, Jody!’ You know that’s just their phase. And I think those two are going to get back together.”

Really Toni? What about Mama Evelyn’s claims that Vince gave Tamar black eyes during domestic abuse situations?

Toni also told Angie that she has no idea what’s really going with those shady “pregnant side-chick” rumors and even if she did know, she’d keep her mouth shut.

“It’s not my business to tell their business,” she asserted, “but if I knew, I wouldn’t say anything.”

Toni’s so sure that Tamar and Vince are getting back together that she bet Angie Mar $100.

Unbreak our hearts Toni, say it ain’t so.

Watch Toni speak on Tamar and Vince on Angie Martinez below.