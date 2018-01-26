No I.D. Talks About Making Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ And Tells Stories About Kanye’s Humble Beginnings [Video]

No I.D. Stops By Hot 97 To Talk About The Grammys

Chicago OG and legendary producer No I.D. stopped by Hot 97 to talk to E Bro in The Morning about the upcoming Grammys and his past experience being nominated. He also discusses his career from the very beginning, and meeting Kanye through his mom when Ye was only 14 years old.

He also talks about his hopes for this year’s Grammys ceremony and gives insider info on the making of Jay Z’s latest album 4:44.