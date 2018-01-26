Lil Rel Howery Doesn’t Have Tickets To The Oscars, But He’s Invited To Jay Z’s Afterparty [Video]

Get Out Is Nominated For An Oscar, But Lil Rel Howery Wasn’t Invited

Get Out‘s breakout star Lil Rel Howery joined Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday to talk about his upcoming film, but the pair also had a long discussion about the upcoming Oscars ceremony. In a very sad moment, Kimmel asks Rel if he’s going to The Oscars, which then causes him to reveal that he wasn’t invited. Get Out has 4 nominations going into the night–one being Best Picture–and even though Howry is a huge part of the film, he says when he called for tickets, he wasn’t on the list.

Kimmel, the host of the show, assured Rel that he’ll find a way to get him into the ceremony–but that doesn’t make this any less of an injustice! What does lighten the blow a little, though, is a major flex he drops on everyone following that announcement: he actually was invited to Jay Z’s Oscars afterparty…which, let’s be honest, sounds a lot better than the regular old Oscars anyway.