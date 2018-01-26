Cincinnati Crooner Arin Ray Teams Up With DRAM For His Second Single, “Communication”

Arin Ray Combines Forces With DRAM For Latest Single

Interscope’s own Arin Ray has just released his second single, “Communication.” The Cincinnati native teams up with platinum hit-maker DRAM for the new record, which covers some of the most difficult conversations that those in love inevitably go through in any relationship. The newcomer croons over a high-energy R&B beat courtesy of hit-making producer Childish Major.

This new track comes off the hype of Ray’s last release, his YG assisted track “We Ain’t Homies,” which came out in December. The Midwest-born singer also recently joined H.E.R on The Lights On tour. The upcoming album features the sounds of some heavy hitting producers, including Terrace Martin and Nez and Rio, who’ve produced for the likes of Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky, and ScHoolboy Q.

Last year was extremely promising for the young talent, and he shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. You can catch Arin Ray performing with Victoria Monet on Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles.

You can listen to “Communication” in full here.