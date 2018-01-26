Jemele Hill Exits ESPN’s Sports Center, Moves To The Undefeated

Jemele Hill Leaving Sports Center

Our girl Jemele Hill has a new gig. The host is leaving Sports Center and moving to ESPN”s digital brand The Undefeated.

The news comes via The Hollywood Reporter who adds that Jemele made the decision to step down on her own volition in favor of doing town halls, field reporting and longer pieces. They also added that she and fellow ESPNer Kelly Carter have started a production company and her co-host Michael Smith will host on his own.

Her last day will be February 2.

As previously reported Jemele tweeted and was suspended for tweeting that Cheeto In Chief is a white supremacist. Many (including us) decided that she was correct when news of Cheeto’s “sh**hole countries” comments broke.

Congrats Jemele!