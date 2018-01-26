Rosario Dawson Speaks Candidly About Her Own Experiences With Sexual Abuse

Rosario Dawson Reveals Her Experience With Sexual Abuse

Rosario Dawson, a very vocal supporter of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, has recently shared with the world that she herself is a survivor of sexual assault, according to People. In a recent appearance on the feminist podcast Morado Lens, Dawson revealed that she experienced sexual abuse as a child.

The actress told hosts Cindy Rodrigues and Natalie Fairfan about how the experience altered her perspective on facing similar occurrences as an adult, both inside and outside of the entertainment industry. She explains how her experiences shaped her mindset saying, “I was raped and molested as a child, so for me, the world was like that since I was a child. So when I saw it in the workplace, it wasn’t foreign to me. It was like, well, that even happens within the family. It happens with people that are supposed to take care of you when you’re a child.”

Within that same moving episode, Dawson discussed the aftermath of her cousin, 26-year-old Veneza Ines Vasquez’s, sudden death. She found her unresponsive in her home last year, and that experience shifted her outlook on life, making her more grateful than ever. Rosario revealed on he podcast, “Whenever my moment comes, I wanna know that it’s been a good life. I don’t wanna be marinated in the upset, because I have a lot of trauma and sadness to dwell on if I want to. But there’s so much beauty and so many things to be grateful for. And I don’t want to waste my time not being dedicated to that.”