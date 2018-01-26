Ho Sit Down: Meek Mills Janky Judge Could Be Exposed As Biased Upon Release Of “Shoutout” Transcript

Image via Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty

Transcript Of Meek Mill’s Meeting With Judge To Be Released

If you’ll recall, the reputation of Genece Brinkley, the judge who threw a library of books at Meek Mill for probation violation, has come into SERIOUS question.

Meek says the judge basically tried to offer a bribe scenario in which Meek would record a Boyz II Men song and give her a sycophantic shoutout. Young bul refused this jawn’s nut a$$ request and claims that she has been drawin’ ever since.

According to TMZ, another judge has ordered the release of the transcript from that meeting to help determine whether or not Brinkley really is carrying out a vendetta against the Philly spitter.

The transcript could also show whether or not the judge asked Meek to change managers, one of the things that the FBI is interested in as well in their investigation to determine corruption.

#FreeMeekMill might just become a reality sooner than everyone thought.