Wayment…The Court Clerk In Meek’s Janky Probation Case Slipped Him A Note To Beg For Cash For Her Son’s Tuition

Court Clerk Asked Meek Mill For Tuition Money

The details of Meek’s probation violation case just keep getting more and more bizarre.

On top of the judge demanding a shoutout on a Boyz II Men remix and suggesting Meek leave RockNation to be managed by her cousin instead, it appears the court clerk tried to use the rapper as an ATM machine for her son’s college tuition in the midst of the proceedings as well.

In a letter discovered by TMZ, court clerk Wanda Chavarria slipped a note addressed to Mr. Williams — Meek’s real name being Robert Williams — explaining that she was unable to pay for her son’s tuition at Virginia Commonwealth University:

“This will probably be my son’s last semester at VCU if the tuition isn’t paid for this year and unfortunately with my bad credit, I am unable to secure a loan or cosign a loan for my son. Anything you can do is very much appreciated….

Every little helps — please donate what you can to keep him attending VCU.”

Chavarria admits she wrote the note to Meek, but insists that the Judge knew nothing about it. Meek did not end up giving her any money, and her son made it to his next semester of school just fine…somehow.

This whole “corruption” claim from Meek’s lawyers seems more and more credible by the day…

Splash/WireImage