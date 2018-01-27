Damn, Stunt On Dem Haters: Floyd Mayweather Flexes Check So Big It Broke The Gram

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Floyd Mayweather Checks Haters With $100 Million Check

Floyd Mayweather took a quick break to remind the haters that he ain’t worried about nothing by posting the $100 million check he received after defeating Conor McGregor last summer, improving his record to 50-0. Money May has never been shy about showing his wealth but this one may take the cake.

 

 

 

Comments

