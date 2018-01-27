Damn, Stunt On Dem Haters: Floyd Mayweather Flexes Check So Big It Broke The Gram
- By Bossip Staff
Floyd Mayweather Checks Haters With $100 Million Check
Floyd Mayweather took a quick break to remind the haters that he ain’t worried about nothing by posting the $100 million check he received after defeating Conor McGregor last summer, improving his record to 50-0. Money May has never been shy about showing his wealth but this one may take the cake.
Some say there’s a difference between being smart and intelligent. Everyone knows that common sense isn’t so common, but when it comes to being wise beyond years it’s proven I’ve got the Midas touch. It’s simple math, being 50-0 lets you know I READ my opponents just as clear as you can READ this $100,000,000 check. I stay getting checks like this, I will always have the last laugh!