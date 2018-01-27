Damn, Stunt On Dem Haters: Floyd Mayweather Flexes Check So Big It Broke The Gram

Some say there’s a difference between being smart and intelligent. Everyone knows that common sense isn’t so common, but when it comes to being wise beyond years it’s proven I’ve got the Midas touch. It’s simple math, being 50-0 lets you know I READ my opponents just as clear as you can READ this $100,000,000 check. I stay getting checks like this, I will always have the last laugh!

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jan 26, 2018 at 11:34am PST