Elsewhere In The World: Suicide Bomber Kills 95 And Injures 158 With Exploding Ambulance In Kabul
- By Bossip Staff
Image via WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP/Getty
S#!t is real in Kabul.
The capital city of Afghanistan is reeling in the aftermath of a Taliban-claimed suicide bombing. According to CNN, a driver detonated an ambulance that was filled to the brim with explosives. It’s said that the explosion happened just AFTER the vehicle passed a security checkpoint.
That doesn’t seem very…secure.
Police are said to have identified the man at a second checkpoint but couldn’t stop hime before the attack.
This latest attack follows the shooting at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul just one week ago. 22 people were killed in that shooting.
Protect ya neck in Afghanistan.