The Entire Board Of USA Gymnastics Resigns Following Disgraceful Sexual Abuse Case

Entire USA Gymnastics Board Asked To Step Down

Every member of the USA Gymnastics board announced they will resign after the U.S. Olympic Committee forced its hand on Thursday, demanding the remaining members step aside before January 31, otherwise facing termination by the sport’s national governing body.

A USA Gymnastics spokeswoman told ABC News Friday, “USA Gymnastics will comply with the USOC requirements.” Of course, the move by the USOC comes in the wake of Larry Nassar’s sentencing on Wednesday to 40-175 years in prison for the sexual assault of nearly 160 U.S. gymnasts under his care. He pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving girls who were 15 years old or younger.

USOC Chief Executive Officer Scott Blackmun made these demands in a letter addressed to the USA Gymnastics Board of Directors on Thursday. They acknowledged the board’s recent resignations, but called for further steps to entirely reboot the organization since there were 16 board members who had yet to step down.

An excerpt from the letter states: “We are also aware of the recent resignations of USAG board chair Paul Parilla and three other board members. Now that these steps have been completed, USAG must build on them with a categorically fresh start at the board level.”

The letter does not implicate that the board had anything to do with covering up the Nassar allegations, but instead states the “culture needs fundamental rebuilding.” McKayla Maroney, who won a gold medal as part of the women’s gymnastics team in 2012, filed a lawsuit against USA Gymnastics and the USOC in December, saying they “failed to properly investigate, disciple or remove” Nassar.