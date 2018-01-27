Habitual Liar? Jesse Williams Denies Sister-Smashing Woman His Kids Call “Auntie”

Jesse Williams Says He’s Not In A Relationship With Cierra Pardo

Jesse Williams is setting the record straight for his ex and the courts about who he’s “not dating”. Rumors are swirling that Jesse is “seeing” a woman who his family has parlayed with for years, Ciarra Pardo. Tricky thing is, there’s a court order stating that the children are NOT to meet any new romantic interests before the six-month mark of dating. No Jesse is fessing up to just being friends with this woman his kids call “Momma C”.

TMZ reports:

Aryn Drake-Lee has claimed Jesse is romantically involved with a woman the kids call Mama C. She claims it’s in violation of their custody arrangement which requires them not to introduce a significant other until the relationship has lasted 6 months. He says she’s a longtime mutual friend of theirs and that’s it. Jesse just filed legal docs saying Aryn has been interrogating their 2 children, trying to find fault with things he does.

Jesse and Ciarra have been kicking it hard since September.

Remember when Jesse was all “I’m not hitting that cute chick at work”…and he WAS? Do you think he’s telling the truth?