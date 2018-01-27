Bae Of the Day: Here’s Why Power Should Kill Off Tariq And Let Tantalizingly Thicc Andrea-Rachel Parker Live Another Season…

Bae Of The Day: Andrea-Rachel Parker

Andrea-Rachel Parker plays “Destiny” on Power, the shy, cute hood chick that found herself in a dilemma after catching feelings for monotone Tariq, after his cousin wanted to pop him!

Power is set to come back this summer, and Andrea was still alive on the last season’s finale, so we nominate her to put sister-unprotector Tariq AT LEAST in a stretcher…

Also, Andrea is versatile, showcasing her homegrown talents on HBO’s “The Deuce” as Bernice, Star’s”Power” and a foreray of other side projects. The Brooklyn native, who has been acting since she was 6, let’s her vegan fed organic presence light up the screen and we want to see more of her black girl magic.

Aye FITTY, if you’re reading this give us more ANDREA and her star shine. Ya heard?! Hit the flip for more of her.