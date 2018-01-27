Bae Of the Day: Here’s Why Power Should Kill Off Tariq And Let Tantalizingly Thicc Andrea-Rachel Parker Live Another Season…
Bae Of The Day: Andrea-Rachel Parker
Andrea-Rachel Parker plays “Destiny” on Power, the shy, cute hood chick that found herself in a dilemma after catching feelings for monotone Tariq, after his cousin wanted to pop him!
Power is set to come back this summer, and Andrea was still alive on the last season’s finale, so we nominate her to put sister-unprotector Tariq AT LEAST in a stretcher…
Also, Andrea is versatile, showcasing her homegrown talents on HBO’s “The Deuce” as Bernice, Star’s”Power” and a foreray of other side projects. The Brooklyn native, who has been acting since she was 6, let’s her vegan fed organic presence light up the screen and we want to see more of her black girl magic.
Aye FITTY, if you’re reading this give us more ANDREA and her star shine. Ya heard?! Hit the flip for more of her.
For those who ask how do I approach auditions or what is it like being in the audition room. I literally had less than 24hrs to prep for this class 😂 I was allowed to take a class last minute since I had to come out there for something else… at @creativehouseli with CD #robdecina & @chriscardona_ny it was amazing!! Thank you 8 times over! I had tons of fun and the feedback was great! You guys have to check them out. Follow my awesome manager who always calms my nerves and supportive And is always there for me and keeps me connected Bc I go a wall 😅 @jenevievebrewer 😘 ❤️❤️ This is a scene From "Greta" I found last minute also. Nothing spectacular But I like the facial expressions 🤷🏽♀️let me know what you think? Super simple scene #postanddelete #nyc #actress #love #light #longisland #gretathemovie
Happy holidays! I just want to say thank you to all who have helped me this year before it ends. Whether I haven't said it, or don't say it enough I want to say thank you! All the support, all the love means the world to me. I didn't expect any of it & want to make everyone proud. Whether it's been simply sending encouraging words, reposting, commenting, inviting me to your station/show, doing a write up, styling, spreading the word, sending me on an audition, helping me with a script, making me laugh, letting me cry, listening to me yell… being patient with me. Thank you. Hugs, love and all the above to every person who has love for me. For the people who stick by my side endlessly, who push me, who create with me, you are vital and necessary. I am far from perfect so please continue to grow with me. I'll make mistakes. But pray for me and I'll do the same. I'm so appreciative of today, and even if I forget to be later on, I am appreciative of every tomorrow I receive as well. To the people who were seasonal.. no love lost. To the people who have transitioned into other dimensions. I will forever hold onto our memories shared. If you're tagged, thank you, thank you, thank you for any and all helpful, kind, honest things you may have done for me. Even if it was as simple as checking in. Xo 💛💛💛💛💛🤗😘💋 and there are many more I can't tag (only allows 20 tags) but thank you too. You all know who you are. Wishing everyone a healthy 2018 with peace and prosperity. #ripsidiki
If you didn't hear the #streetsoldiers #discussion on #hiphop #hollywood and the #casting couch with me, Eric Sanders, @sowmyak and of course @lisaevers then you can check it out on YouTube at https://youtu.be/VZu7_6lCwO8 or on http://lisaevers.com/10-22-17-hollywood-hip-hop-casting-couch or even on fox5ny.com thanks to those that did. Watch #thedeucehbo tonight at 9pm things get realer. 💋