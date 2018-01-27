Hol’ Up, What Now? Hillary Clinton Protects Sexual Harasser, Then Shouts Out “Activist And Feminist B!t¢hes”

Image via Andrew Chin/Getty

Hillary Clinton Retained Sexual Harasser, Congratulates “Activist B****es”

Despite the fact that she lost the Presidential election in 2016, Hillary Clinton is still embroiled in scandals related to her political career.

The NYTimes broke news yesterday that Hillz protected a former adviser, Burns Strider, during her 2008 Presidential campaign after he was outed for repeatedly sexually harassing one of his subordinates.

Rather than fire the man, as her then campaign managers suggested, Clinton docked the man several weeks of pay and ordered to “counseling” while the his victim was reassigned positions.

We’d be remiss to omit the fact that Burns Strider’s official title was “faith adviser”, he is the founder of, wait for it…the American Values Network and sent Hillz bible scriptures every morning.

A story appeared today about something that happened in 2008. I was dismayed when it occurred, but was heartened the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2018

I called her today to tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2018

So, there’s that. Then, a video of Hillz was recording strange a message for Huffington Post’s Alex Mohajer.

A message "to all the activist bitches supporting bitches" by the inimitable @HillaryClinton. pic.twitter.com/fnUfsJnUN4 — Alex Mohajer (@AlexMohajer) January 27, 2018

Here’s to all the feminist and activist b!t¢he$. Cheers. Smh.