Who You Finna Try? Roland Martin Decided To Let The Clap-Back Choppa Sing Mo’Nique A Sweet Lullaby

Image via Fortunata/Splash

Roland Martin Tastefully Thrashed Mo’Nique Via Twitter

Mo’Nique has been on a crusade the past couple of weeks in an attempt to garner support for the fight against gender and wage equality. Unfortunately, media personality Roland Martin caught a stray shot from Mo and instead of turning the other cheek he decided to clap back with a fully loaded clip.

Originally responding to Mo’Nique’s original tweet questioning his track record for aiding women:

Brother Roland please listen we getting ready to do press. I appreciate your fight, however where is your fight for EQUALITY when it comes to your sisters. Let's talk brother. — Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) January 26, 2018

He decided that he had time to pull receipts :

Mo’Nique, the fact that you are even asking the question about what I have done to fight for equality and sisters shows you don’t know. I don’t talk about it. I DO IT. Have done it my whole career. I don’t need to talk. I put in the work https://t.co/6Gv3PHa03C — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 26, 2018

ANYONE who watched my @tvonetv shows #WashingtonWatch and #NewsOneNow know that. They know who I put on as guests; panelists; even guest hosts. You don’t want to go there with me. https://t.co/6Gv3PHa03C — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 26, 2018

But again, Mo’Nique, you really need to address the email @JawnMurray read that he said was from @willpowerpacker to your husband. That is damning. It spoke of how you mistreated the crew, men and women. Either you did or you didn’t. Speak to that. https://t.co/6Gv3PHa03C — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 26, 2018

I don’t waste my time in silly tit for tats. But Mo’Nique, you gonna have to own up to your stuff too if you want others to. That @EBONYMag cover you were on with @chrisrock and @IAmSteveHarvey? I conceived that issue. I was told the photo shoot was a horror because of you. https://t.co/6Gv3PHa03C — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 26, 2018

See him read her for filth on the next page: