Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Goes In On Crusty-Lipped French Reporter Who Asks If Nigeria Has Any Libraries

French Reporter Doesn’t Know If Nigeria Has Any Libraries

Award-winning Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was asked an insane question during an interview that shocked both her and the entire crowd. French journalist Caroline Broué asked the author whether or not there were any libraries in Nigeria, which was met by a look of complete distress from Adichie. On est en 2018, et une des plus grandes romancières au monde doit expliquer qu'il y a des librairies dans son pays. Restez jusqu'au bout pour voir la réponse brillante de Chimamanda Adichie : pic.twitter.com/C3o7CJXEc7 — Loopsider (@Loopsidernews) January 26, 2018 Adichie was the guest of honor at La Nuit Des Idees ( The Night of Ideas), there to talk about the “commitments to the fight against inequality between men and women, her convictions with respect to the role that African countries should play in globalization.” But she ended up having to teach this journalist a lesson. And according to one bilingual Twitter user, Broué’s follow-up reasoning was even worse than the initial question: And to think the journalist doubled down on this ridiculous question with: Oh in France, we don't know very much about Nigeria. When we hear Nigeria we think about boko haram and violence and security. Tell us something different. Girl really? #Bye

“I think it reflects very poorly on French people that you have to ask me that question…I think surely… I mean it’s 2018,” she said in response to the question. The crowd erupted in applause.

A lot of people are arguing that many in France and other countries probably don’t know a lot about Nigeria, and that it would be better to educate than scoff at such an insane question–though implying they might not even have one book store in the entire country is more insulting than not knowing facts about a particular place.