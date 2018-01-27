Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Goes In On Crusty-Lipped French Reporter Who Asks If Nigeria Has Any Libraries
Award-winning Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was asked an insane question during an interview that shocked both her and the entire crowd. French journalist Caroline Broué asked the author whether or not there were any libraries in Nigeria, which was met by a look of complete distress from Adichie.
Adichie was the guest of honor at La Nuit Des Idees ( The Night of Ideas), there to talk about the “commitments to the fight against inequality between men and women, her convictions with respect to the role that African countries should play in globalization.” But she ended up having to teach this journalist a lesson. And according to one bilingual Twitter user, Broué’s follow-up reasoning was even worse than the initial question: