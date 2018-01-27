Hilariously Petty Jimmy Kimmel Books Donald Trump’s Porn Star Mistress For Interview Immediately Following State Of The Union

Jimmy Kimmel Books Trump’s Former Mistress For SOTU Interview

Remember the news about a porn star that Trump had a cheeto-dusty tryst with just one year after wedding Melania? He apparently took her down back in 2006…but suddenly had his lawyers pay her $130,000 not to talk about what happened back in 2016, when it started looking like the election might actually go his way — despite all the p*ssy-grabbing and whatnot.

Well, adult film actress Stormy Daniels maintained her silence as part of that $100k+ NDA…but the beans got spilled regardless.

Now, her club appearances and other bookings have been mysteriously getting cancelled right and left, even though she hasn’t publicly parted her lips on the night in question yet.

But Jimmy Kimmel is looking to change that. As a matter of fact, he thinks the night of the State of the Union address would be a perfect time to hear what Stormy has to say about what went down between her and y’all’s lil President. And he says he has TONS of questions for her:

I am pleased to announce that the very gifted @StormyDaniels will be on #Kimmel Tuesday 1/30 after the #StateOfTheUnion. I have MANY QUESTIONS! #MAGA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2018

We don’t know if this forfeits her $130,000 payout…but we’re assuming she’s able to make much more than that if she goes public with her story.

Getty