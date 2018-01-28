Spotted: La La, Monica & Diddy Attend The 2018 Roc Nation Brunch

- By Bossip Staff
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Spotted…

2018 Roc Nation Brunch Photos

Jay Z’s annual Roc Nation Brunch brought out the biggest stars in entertainment during Grammys awards weekend. The Freedom Tower was swamped with celebs including LaLa…

Splash News

Bozoma St. John…

Splash News

and Remy Ma who looked stunning in red.

Splash News

Inside G.O.O.D. Music’s Big Sean and Pusha T posted up…

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

and an epic photo featuring DJ Khaled, T.I. Diddy, Yo Gotti, Jim Jones and Swizz Beatz was taken.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Looks like the D’Usse was flowing and good times were had.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Roc Nation

See more photos from the Roc Nation brunch on the flip.

Splash News

Splash News

Splash News and Pictures

Splash News

Splash News

 

