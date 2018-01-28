Black Excellence: Diddy And Cassie Put On PDA Display And La La Looks Like A Whole Snack At Clive Davis Party
Jay Z Tells Audience At Clive Davis Party How Beyoncé’s Nominations Pushed Him To Attend Grammy’s
Every year Clive Davis hosts a pre-Grammy event that is one of the most anticipated parties of the weekend. Last night’s was definitely one for the books, with Cassie and Diddy and Jay Z and Beyonce putting on some serious public displays of affection and all in attendance putting their best foot forward with their fashion.
Fly right?
We couldn’t find any red carpet shots of the coupled up Carters but there were some shots of them leaving the party.
Hov delivered an impassioned speech about why he boycotted the Grammy’s for years, until opting to come in support of his queen Beyoncé,
"I'm going to say a lot of real things tonight, but it's all coming from a beautiful and honest place. My introduction to the Grammys—aside from watching Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder and all those guys and aspiring to do what they do—was in 1998 with the album called Vol. 2. You got that album? I was nominated for some awards, but there was another guy, DMX, and he had these two great albums the same year. He did like 900,000. Oh, only Kevin remembers this? [Laughs]. The same year he released those albums he wasn't nominated for any awards, so I actually boycotted the Grammys. I didn't come until 2004 when a beautiful young lady whom I love dearly had a solo album, and it was a breakout. So my first time was six years later for "Crazy in Love" and that album, and for Beyoncé. So then I realized that art is super subjective and everyone is doing their best. The Academy is human, like we are, and they're voting on things that they like. And we can pretend that we don't care, but we really do. We see the most incredible artists stand on that stage and we aspire to be that. So I was like, 'I have to be here.' We have to all get involved to push this thing further. No matter what happens at the Grammys, we know what it is. Bob Marley is going to be Bob Marley whether he is nominated for a Grammy or not. 2Pac is going to be 2Pac. Biggie is going to be Biggie. That is the truth. In this industry, for the things we uphold and we love and we treasure and we respect, we have to get involved. I stand up here on the shoulders of all the beautiful people who inspired me. So like all of the people that came before us, it is our duty to make sure that not only are we making the greatest art, we uphold and support each other and the things that are super real. So I'm super humbled and I'm super appreciative to The Academy and everybody here tonight. Thank you so much for this award. This shit is super heavy too, by the way!" #jayz @recordingacademy
How cute is this group shot of their table?
Hit the flip for more photos from the party.
La La really looked lovely.
Jennifer Hudson also opted for a metallic look.
T.I. and Remy Martin were some of the best dressed artists all Grammy weekend.
Diddy and Cassie switched it up for their party at Catch after Clive’s event.
French Montana and a gang of other folks came.
Mariah and her background dancer boo were at Clive’s party too
Diddy went pretty hard on the gram with his boo.
So did Cassie
Diddy also shared videos from the RocNation brunch
Jay and Bey had a whole photo shoot at the crib before coming out