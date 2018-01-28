Black Excellence: Diddy And Cassie Put On PDA Display And La La Looks Like A Whole Snack At Clive Davis Party

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Recording artist Alicia Keys, host Clive Davis, Honoree Jay-Z, and Recording Academy and MusiCares President/CEO Neil Portnow attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS

Jay Z Tells Audience At Clive Davis Party How Beyoncé’s Nominations Pushed Him To Attend Grammy’s

Every year Clive Davis hosts a pre-Grammy event that is one of the most anticipated parties of the weekend. Last night’s was definitely one for the books, with Cassie and Diddy and Jay Z and Beyonce putting on some serious public displays of affection and all in attendance putting their best foot forward with their fashion.

Cassie Diddy

Splash News

Fly right?

Beyonce and Jay Z were among the star studded guest list at Diddy's Rooftop Grammy Party. They were seen leaving an EXTREMELY crowded Catch Nightclub , surrounded by security guards. Diddy and Cassie, French Montana, and many more were in attendance

PapCulture / Splash News

We couldn’t find any red carpet shots of the coupled up Carters but there were some shots of them leaving the party.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Host Clive Davis (L) presents the President's Merit Award to honoree Jay-Z onstage during the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Hov delivered an impassioned speech about why he boycotted the Grammy’s for years, until opting to come in support of his queen Beyoncé,

"I'm going to say a lot of real things tonight, but it's all coming from a beautiful and honest place. My introduction to the Grammys—aside from watching Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder and all those guys and aspiring to do what they do—was in 1998 with the album called Vol. 2. You got that album? I was nominated for some awards, but there was another guy, DMX, and he had these two great albums the same year. He did like 900,000. Oh, only Kevin remembers this? [Laughs]. The same year he released those albums he wasn't nominated for any awards, so I actually boycotted the Grammys. I didn't come until 2004 when a beautiful young lady whom I love dearly had a solo album, and it was a breakout. So my first time was six years later for "Crazy in Love" and that album, and for Beyoncé. So then I realized that art is super subjective and everyone is doing their best. The Academy is human, like we are, and they're voting on things that they like. And we can pretend that we don't care, but we really do. We see the most incredible artists stand on that stage and we aspire to be that. So I was like, 'I have to be here.' We have to all get involved to push this thing further. No matter what happens at the Grammys, we know what it is. Bob Marley is going to be Bob Marley whether he is nominated for a Grammy or not. 2Pac is going to be 2Pac. Biggie is going to be Biggie. That is the truth. In this industry, for the things we uphold and we love and we treasure and we respect, we have to get involved. I stand up here on the shoulders of all the beautiful people who inspired me. So like all of the people that came before us, it is our duty to make sure that not only are we making the greatest art, we uphold and support each other and the things that are super real. So I'm super humbled and I'm super appreciative to The Academy and everybody here tonight. Thank you so much for this award. This shit is super heavy too, by the way!" #jayz @recordingacademy

How cute is this group shot of their table?

🍷

Hit the flip for more photos from the party.

Splash News

La La really looked lovely.

Jennifer Hudson Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala @ Sheraton Times Sqaure 02

SplashNews

Jennifer Hudson also opted for a metallic look.

T.I. arrives to Clive Davis in New York

Pap Nation / Splash News

T.I. and Remy Martin were some of the best dressed artists all Grammy weekend.

Remy Ma arrives Clive Davis in New York

Pap Nation / Splash News

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Diddy and Cassie switched it up for their party at Catch after Clive’s event.

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

French Montana and a gang of other folks came.

Mariah Carey is all smiles as she holds her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka's hand while leaving the Clive Davis pre-grammy party in NYC

Jawad Elata/Splash News and Pictures

Mariah and her background dancer boo were at Clive’s party too

I may quit my job baby 😎 😂😂😂 @bigsean @metroboomin

Diddy went pretty hard on the gram with his boo.

With love…

So did Cassie

    Diddy also shared videos from the RocNation brunch

    My brother! #HOV

    The BLACK RENAISSANCE HAS BEGUN! L O V E ✊🏿❤️ 📸: @kaito

    Jay and Bey had a whole photo shoot at the crib before coming out

    "She is the strongest person I know." #jayz #beyonce

    🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 #clivedavis #grammys

