Black Excellence: Diddy And Cassie Put On PDA Display And La La Looks Like A Whole Snack At Clive Davis Party

Jay Z Tells Audience At Clive Davis Party How Beyoncé’s Nominations Pushed Him To Attend Grammy’s

Every year Clive Davis hosts a pre-Grammy event that is one of the most anticipated parties of the weekend. Last night’s was definitely one for the books, with Cassie and Diddy and Jay Z and Beyonce putting on some serious public displays of affection and all in attendance putting their best foot forward with their fashion.

We couldn’t find any red carpet shots of the coupled up Carters but there were some shots of them leaving the party.

Hov delivered an impassioned speech about why he boycotted the Grammy’s for years, until opting to come in support of his queen Beyoncé,

