Carter Coupledom: Jay Z Says He & Bey Fought For Their Marriage To ‘Break The Cycle’

Jay Z Speaks On Beyonce Marriage With Van Jones

Beyonce and Jay Z could have easily split after Hov’s infidelity, but according to Jay there’s a valid reason why they didn’t. Hov was a guest on (Roc Nation signee) Van Jones’ debut talk show Saturday and spoke candidly on his marriage to Bey.

According to Hov, they didn’t divorce after his infidelity as addressed on “Lemonade” and “4:44” because they wanted to “break the cycle” and fight for their love for their children.

“For us, we chose to fight for our love, for our family,” said Hov. “To give our kids a different outcome. To break that cycle for black men and women.”

He also added that Bey’s his soulmate so that’s why he wanted to fight.

“What is about this marriage that’s so special that you would fight this hard to save it?” asked Van. “That’s my soul mate,” said Hov. “It’s the person I love. If you haven’t experienced love or don’t understand it or you don’t have the tools to move forward then you are going to have complications. Period.”

But what would he do if the shoe was on the other foot and Bey cheated on him? Hov said he’d hopefully be as forgiving as her, the “strongest woman he knows.”

“If the transgressions had been on [Beyonce’s] side, do you think you’d be able to be as forgiving of her as she was of you?” asked Van. “I hope,” said Jay. “I love her the same way. I pray that [I’d have her strength] she’s the strongest woman I know”

The Van Jones show airs Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on CNN.

