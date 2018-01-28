Que Lástima: UPS Clerk Kicks Woman Out Of Store For Only Speaking Spanish [Video]
A woman is claiming she was kicked out of a UPS store for only speaking in Spanish. Cuban native Rebecca Prinstein has been in the US since 1992, and thought speaks some English, she prefers to communicate in Spanish. This is how she poke with a clerk at UPS in Miami while seeking a $25 refund, the Miami Herald reported.
“F**king Spanish,” the clerk said in English before adding in Spanish, “I know how to speak, but you can’t speak English.” Prinstein then responds to the employee saying, “Why are you talking to me so nasty? Look, I am recording you because of your lack of respect.”
It’s not really clear what the full context of the interaction is from the video, but Rebecca’s husband Ernesto Fernández, who was waiting in the car outside the store, blames the interaction on Donald Trump.
“[These things] are happening because this president has given free rein to racism in this country,” he told El Nuevo Herald. “They feel they have the right and the power to do and say anything. There was no reason for this to happen. She simply went there to do a transaction.”
Prinstein was at the store seeking a $25 refund for a package she sent that couldn’t be delivered.