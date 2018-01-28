Que Lástima: UPS Clerk Kicks Woman Out Of Store For Only Speaking Spanish [Video]

Woman Claims She Was Kicked Out Of UPS For Speaking Spanish

A woman is claiming she was kicked out of a UPS store for only speaking in Spanish. Cuban native Rebecca Prinstein has been in the US since 1992, and thought speaks some English, she prefers to communicate in Spanish. This is how she poke with a clerk at UPS in Miami while seeking a $25 refund, the Miami Herald reported.

“F**king Spanish,” the clerk said in English before adding in Spanish, “I know how to speak, but you can’t speak English.” Prinstein then responds to the employee saying, “Why are you talking to me so nasty? Look, I am recording you because of your lack of respect.”