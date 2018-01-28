Scene On The Scene: Celebs Flock To NYC For Grammy Weekend Parties

Celebs Out In Full Force For Grammy Weekend

The Grammy’s in New York City for the first time in many years meant one thing: it was time to party.

New York City was ground zero for all things music entertainment over the weekend, as scores of celebs, influencers and media schmoozed at events around town.

On Friday, the Apollo Theater hosted a pre-Grammy luncheon on the theater’s legendary stage. The event coincided with the theater’s 84th birthday, and event brought out the likes of Anthony Hamilton, Dapper Dan, Elle Varner, singer Major, Doug E. Fresh and Rotimi.

“We know that the Grammys coming to New York is a big deal,” Apollo Theater CEO Janelle Procope said. “Harlem was and is the capital of black culture, so from the days of the Harlem Renaissance to present day, Harlem was and always has a been at the forefront of New York’s cultural scene. In many ways, it’s the heartbeat of the city’s cultural identity.”

The lunch’s surprise special guest, Fat Joe, said he launched his career in music at the Apollo’s “Amateur Night,” where he won four weeks in a row.

“This is black excellence for real,” Fat Joe said, “and the Apollo theater signifies all of the above, and it’s one of the greatest landmarks that we have in American culture.”

Joe, whose real name is Joseph Cartagena, also told a story about how Michael Jackson used to sneak into “Amateur Night” at the height of his fame: “Michael Jackson would wear disguises from movies. Movie people would actually come, and he would sneak in the Apollo like a regular person and watch Amateur Night. This is how big the Apollo is.”

On Saturday, ASCAP hosted a pre-Grammy reception for its songwriters at the Top of the Standard in New York City’s Meatpacking District.

