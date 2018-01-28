These Hilariously PETTY Mo’Nique Memes Are Blowing Up The Internet

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Hey My Loves… 🙌🏾 #ILoveUs

A post shared by Carlton Morton (@mrcouture) on

Hilariously PETTY Mo’Nique Memes

Mo’Nique’s now infamous call for a Netflix boycott over an alleged $500K offer for a comedy special sparked hilarious chaos that flipped a potentially game-changing issue into an endless wave of hilariously petty memes across the internet.

#NetflixBoycott #Monique #ComedySpecial #Precious #MostDecorated

A post shared by Jamar Hall (@thewurdsmiff) on

Peep alllllll the funniest (and pettiest) Mo’Nique memes on the flip.

Hey My Loves… 🙌🏾 #ILoveUs

A post shared by Carlton Morton (@mrcouture) on

#NetflixBoycott #Monique #ComedySpecial #Precious #MostDecorated

A post shared by Jamar Hall (@thewurdsmiff) on

Boycott! #monique 🤣🤣😂😂

A post shared by Justin (@north_of_expected) on

    Continue Slideshow

    #Monique #HeyMyLoves #Muchlove #LoveHer 💎

    A post shared by Roman Anthony Barksdale (@romanwarriorstyle) on

    #monique #boycottnetflix #netflix #netflixandchill #moniqueboycott #ungreatful

    A post shared by HoodShit90 (@hoodshit90) on

    😆😆😂😂🤣💀⚰️ #monique #netflix #account #withdrawl #autopay #ijs

    A post shared by Michelle (@theadventuresofmichelle) on

    #heymyloves #mostdecoratedcomedianalive #iloveusforreal #monique

    A post shared by iambjdaniels (@iambjdaniels) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus