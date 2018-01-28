Good Riddance: Joe McKnight’s Shooter Found Guilty Of Manslaughter, Faces 40 Years In Prison

Joe McKnight Shooter Ronald Gasser Guilty Of Manslaughter

The white man who killed former NFL player Joe McKnight in a 2016 road rage incident has been found guilty. As previously reported Ronald Gasser, the man witnesses say stood over McKnight’s lifeless body after a road rage shooting, was facing a second-degree murder charge.

According to ESPN, Gasser was found guilty of a lesser charge, manslaughter, Friday by a jury in suburban New Orleans, Manslaughter carries a sentence of anywhere from zero to 40 years and he’ll be sentenced in March.

The McKnight family is reportedly pleased with the outcome and Gasser’s attorney to reporters that they’re planning on appealing.

JUST IN: Ronald Gasser was found guilty of manslaughter by a Jefferson Parish jury in the murder case of former NFL and John Curtis football player Joe McKnight. >> https://t.co/vJQDfezpWB pic.twitter.com/0wfJeygAQx — WAFB (@WAFB) January 27, 2018

R.I.P. Joe McKnight,