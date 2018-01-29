Congrats, Kings: World’s Best Stage Performer Bruno Mars And Kendrick Lamar Have Already Won 3 Grammys

Image via Getty

Kendrick Lamar And Bruno Mars Have Already Won 3 Grammys

**UPDATE**

Kendrick Lamar just won his fourth Grammy for “Loyalty” featuring Rihanna.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards hasn’t even started yet and Bruno Mars is already having a huge night

Here’s how things look for Kendrick thus far:

Congrats Best Rap Song – "HUMBLE." K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (@KendrickLamar) #GRAMMYs — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) January 28, 2018

Congrats Best Music Video – "HUMBLE." – @kendricklamar, The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K.

Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers #GRAMMYs — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) January 28, 2018

And another one. "HUMBLE." is three-for-three so far tonight, picking Best Rap Performance. Bruno Mars has also taken home three awards. Album of the Year could end up being K. Dot vs. Bruno. — DJBooth (@DJBooth) January 28, 2018

Also, live show champion Bruno Mars has himself a Grammy trifecta:

Congrats Best R&B Song – "That's What I Like" Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, @BrunoMars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) January 28, 2018

Congrats Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical – '24K Magic' Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (@BrunoMars) #GRAMMYs — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) January 28, 2018

If you’re wondering about whether or not Cardi B was going to take home a trophy, it doesn’t look like it. She’s already lost in both categories to Kendrick. Some might call BS on that, but hey, it’s the Grammy’s.

Also of note, SZA has also lost in two of the categories she was nominated to Bruno, but she still a couple more opportunities in the Best New Artist and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration categories.

Congrats to the early winners! Fingers crossed for the hopefuls!