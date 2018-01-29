Congrats, Kings: World’s Best Stage Performer Bruno Mars And Kendrick Lamar Have Already Won 3 Grammys
Kendrick Lamar And Bruno Mars Have Already Won 3 Grammys
**UPDATE**
Kendrick Lamar just won his fourth Grammy for “Loyalty” featuring Rihanna.
The 60th annual Grammy Awards hasn’t even started yet and Bruno Mars is already having a huge night
Here’s how things look for Kendrick thus far:
Also, live show champion Bruno Mars has himself a Grammy trifecta:
If you’re wondering about whether or not Cardi B was going to take home a trophy, it doesn’t look like it. She’s already lost in both categories to Kendrick. Some might call BS on that, but hey, it’s the Grammy’s.
Also of note, SZA has also lost in two of the categories she was nominated to Bruno, but she still a couple more opportunities in the Best New Artist and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration categories.
Congrats to the early winners! Fingers crossed for the hopefuls!