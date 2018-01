Which Grammy Gown Is Your Favorite?

Did you guys catch the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards red carpet? SZA’s dress was probably one of our favorites, but check out a few of the other poppin’ celebs below:

Cardi’s look was little controversial… Do you Hate it or Love it?

We did like Eve’s suit though. Seems like metallics were the move this year. Check out more fashions below: