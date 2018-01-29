Still Going Strong: Rihanna & Her Billionaire Bae Spotted Leaving A Grammys After Party

Rihanna Spotted With Hassan Jameel

Rihanna not only celebrated the Grammys with her fellow nominees, she also spent some time with her billionaire bae.

In case you forgot Rih is all the way booed up with Hassan Jameel, a Saudi businessman who’s reportedly worth billions and an heir to the Toyota empire.

And after first being spotted together last June, it looks like RihRih and Hassan are still going strong.

After taking home a Grammy alongside Kendrick Lamar for “Loyalty”….

Rih hit the stage with DJ Khaled and then some after parties.

Bad gal RihRih was spotted partying at 1Oak with her bestie Melissa Forde…

and a bodyguard clutching Hassan was in tow.

Rih has yet to speak on her coupledom with Hassan but it’s clear they’re going strong.

More Rihanna and Hassan on the flip.