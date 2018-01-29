White On Time: Miley Cyrus Slithered Back Into The Grammys Spotlight & Got DRAGGED (AGAIN)
- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Vs. Miley (AGAIN)
After exploiting Blackness for countless coins, twerking terribly in public and popping her putrid p on everything, everywhere, shameless Mayo Empress Miley Cyrus returned to her lily-white roots with an eye roll-worthy duet with Elton John at the Grammys that stirred up YET ANOTHER Black Twitter dragging on “music’s biggest night.”
Peep the latest well-deserved Miley dragging on the flip.
