White On Time: Miley Cyrus Slithered Back Into The Grammys Spotlight & Got DRAGGED (AGAIN)

"How ya do it Bruno? How you get the blacks to like you?!" pic.twitter.com/krhYyxRzmH — BossDonRobbyVeli 🇭🇹 (@RobbyVeliDaDon) January 29, 2018

Twitter Vs. Miley (AGAIN)

After exploiting Blackness for countless coins, twerking terribly in public and popping her putrid p on everything, everywhere, shameless Mayo Empress Miley Cyrus returned to her lily-white roots with an eye roll-worthy duet with Elton John at the Grammys that stirred up YET ANOTHER Black Twitter dragging on “music’s biggest night.”

Peep the latest well-deserved Miley dragging on the flip.