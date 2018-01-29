How Does He Know? Stephen Hill Reveals Whether Or Not Monica Is Knocked Up Or Nah
Stephen Hill Says Monica Isn’t Expecting
For weeks now, rumors have been flying around that Monica is expecting another child with Shannon Brown. Entertainment exec Stephen Hill ran into Mo at the Roc Nation Brunch and attempted to set the rumors straight.
Ironically #BeTheGlow is the name of an AT&T campaign Monica is involved in.
Do you believe Stephen Hill? Monica definitely SEEMS like she’s been hiding her waist area lately.