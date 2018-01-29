Coupled-Up: Keyshia Cole’s Ex-Hubby Booby Gibson Finds A New Boo!
LHHH’s Booby Debuts New Love
Awww, Booby Gibson, Keyshia Cole’s ex-husband and father of their beautiful son has found happiness it seems. On the last season of Love & Hip Hop Hollyweird, Keyshia and Booby put whatever difference aside and Keyshia expressed she wanted Booby to find happiness again, well it looked like it worked.
Booby’s new boo’s name is Sinfony. The two recently spent her birthday today.
ahhh!! best birthday ever! good music, drinks, surrounded by the people that i love the most 💕 i couldn’t ask for a better gift than that. thank you so much baby for making sure my day was extra special @boobygang ❤️ & thank you to everyone who came out & showed me love 🤗 24 please be good to ya girl 🤞🏽 🎥: @mikeybaaby
According to her IG page, Sinfony is 29 and resides on the West Coast. Do they make a cute couple?