Coupled-Up: Keyshia Cole’s Ex-Hubby Booby Gibson Finds A New Boo!

LHHH’s Booby Debuts New Love

Awww, Booby Gibson, Keyshia Cole’s ex-husband and father of their beautiful son has found happiness it seems. On the last season of Love & Hip Hop Hollyweird, Keyshia and Booby put whatever difference aside and Keyshia expressed she wanted Booby to find happiness again, well it looked like it worked.

Booby’s new boo’s name is Sinfony. The two recently spent her birthday today.

 

According to her IG page, Sinfony is 29 and resides on the West Coast. Do they make a cute couple?

legs 7 ft long 🙃

A post shared by Sinfony Rosales (@sinfonyr) on

