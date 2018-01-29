Lotus Flower Bombed: Watch Wale Succinctly Shut Down Tomi Lahren’s Jay Z Criticism

Wale Responds To Tomi Lahren’s Jay Z Criticism

Another day, another headazz statement from uncooked quinoa clump Tomi Lahren. Toxicity Loathsome, who gets on our nerves more than a Sunday Chik-Fil-A craving, decided to stop singing along to 21 Savage to send some shots Jay Z’s way.

After Hov appeared on The Van Jones Show and called Cheeto In Chief a “superbug”, bored Becky Tomi decided to clap back on Twitter and defend the pu$$y grabber at Pennsylvania, Ave.

“As opposed to you who raps about b***s and sisters and brags about selling crack. Yeah…Trump is the problem…sure,” wrote Tomato Lozenge.

(What’s wrong with rapping about sisters btw?)

As opposed to you who raps about bitches and sisters and brags about selling crack. Yeah…Trump is the problem…sure. pic.twitter.com/tjq4r0rDN3 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 28, 2018

Wale then responded by calling Tomi “Tammy” (one of his favorite things to do) and added that Jay Z’s not in office and noted that she was JUST rapping 21 Savage whose lyrics aren’t exactly Presidential.

Tammy he isn’t the president . Also weren’t you just “rapping” 21 Savage???.. go and sit down my friend. https://t.co/RHhKq0lnDJ — Wale (@Wale) January 28, 2018

Gather that maladroit mayonnaise Olubowale.

You’re so bored Tomi. Brush all five of those frail azz follices and go, girl.

