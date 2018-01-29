Congratulations, It’s A ____! Chrissy Teigen Announces The Gender Of Baby Legend
- By Bossip Staff
Mommy to be Chrissy Teigen just dropped some big news about her pregnancy. As previously reported Chrissy and John Legend are expecting baby #2 and expected to make their daughter Luna a big sis this spring.
Chrissy announced Sunday during the Grammys that their second child is a baby boy.
This comes after Chrissy went on record saying that they decided as a family to carry a girl embryo first via in vitro fertilization, then have a boy afterward.
Their baby boy was the third and final embryo from a batch of 20 eggs they had previously had frozen.
Congrats to the Legends, we’re sure he’ll be precious!