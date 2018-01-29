Remember Them? Day26 Is Back With New Album & Reunion Tour

Day26 Launches Comeback Bid After Decade-Long Hiatus From Music Biz

It’s been a while since you’ve heard from Day26, but that’s about to change very soon.

Day26 is launching their bid for a comeback with new music and a new tour marking their 10-years together after winning reality show “Making The Band” with Diddy.

The guys, Brian, Willie, Rob and Mike, stopped by BOSSIP’s NYC office last week to talk about their foray back into the spotlight before playing two sold out shows in the city.

“We’ve been off the scene for a minute and doing our own thing, living life,” Willie told us. “I think with the 10 year anniversary, we can do something special. We can breathe life back into our situation.”

That means the foursome are releasing an album titled “A New Day,” and are bringing their show on the road with a country-wide tour.

Rob said after the group performed a one off 10-year reunion show last summer, their fans encouraged them to keep it going.

“The fans wouldn’t let us stop right there,” Rob said. “So you know, we had to give them what they wanted. And with the tour, we’re dropping new music too, so it’s a new day.”

The group partnered with a new production team for “A New Day,” and Willie said fans will notice their more mature sound.

“It’s just an amazing album,” Willie said. “We show so much growth…This is a different Day26.”

Brian said Day26 wants to change the perception of what real R&B singers are.

“I want our fans to take away the passion, the growth and the love that we have for them,” Brian said. “I hope they can feel that through this new music. To me, I can say this honestly, this is the best music Day26 has ever done, thus far.”