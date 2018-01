Image via MTV/TRL/Getty Images

T-Pain Ditches Autotune For Kurt Hugo Schneider Mash-Up

We’re not even gonna do a whole lot of talkin’. Just know that your fave probably can’t do this s#!t right here.

Press play.

Keep it a Benji…Chris Brown f***in’ with that? Trey Songz? Bruno? Any male vocalist out right now? Sampha? Daniel Caesar? Usher?