Did You Know? The Origins Of The Word “Marijuana” Are Steeped In Racist Rhetoric

The Word “Marijuana” Has Racist Roots

We’re 100% positive that this post won’t stop a single person of color from rollin’ that s#!t, lightin’ that s#!t and smokin’ that s#!t, but we feel like we should kick the truth to the young, Black, youth.

According to an article in The Guardian, the word “marijuana” is, no pun intended, a loaded word that has all sorts of ties to the malevolent mayo masterplan to stigmatize people of color and bolster xenophobia.

Prohibitionists almost 100 years ago were fond of the word because it sound foreign and exotic, exactly the sort of thing that scared the slave-served lemonade out of white folks back then.

Henry Anslinger, the bureaucrat who led the prohibition effort, is credited as saying back then: “There are 100,000 total marijuana smokers in the US, and most are Negroes, Hispanics, Filipinos and entertainers. Their Satanic music, jazz and swing result from marijuana use. This marijuana causes white women to seek sexual relations with Negroes, entertainers and any others.”

Henry believed that the loud pack would prime the pristine punannies of Beckies everywhere; motivating them to jump the bones of the Black men.

Wonder if that’s how Hov got caught up…

Anyway, you can read more about the racist history of dank by clicking The Guardian link above.