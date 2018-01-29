Seen On The Scene: Casanova, Yung Berg, Ne-Yo And More Turn Up At Culture Creators Event In NYC

- By Bossip Staff
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: (L-R) Von Smith, Ne-Yo, DJ Drama, DJ Don Cannon and guests attend The House Of Remy Martin Presents The Culture Creators Pre-Grammy Party at Megu New York on January 27, 2018 in New York City.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Culture Creators Celebrate 60th Annual Grammy Awards

The House of Rémy Martin presented the official 2018 Culture Creators Pre-GRAMMY® Party on Saturday, January 28, 2018, at MEGU in New York City.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Yung Berg (L) and Deric D-Dot Angelettie attend The House Of Remy Martin Presents The Culture Creators Pre-Grammy Party at Megu New York on January 27, 2018 in New York City.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Remy Martin

The evening’s soundtrack was provided by heavy-hitters such as Kitty Kash, DJ Aktive, Chase B, and DJ Clark Kent, while celebrities such as Ne-Yo, Yung Berg, and Broderick Hunter enjoyed specialty cocktails from The House of Rémy Martin including the Rémy 1738 Sidecar, the Rémy XO Old Fashioned and the Rémy V Cosmo.

