Seen On The Scene: Casanova, Yung Berg, Ne-Yo And More Turn Up At Culture Creators Event In NYC

Culture Creators Celebrate 60th Annual Grammy Awards

The House of Rémy Martin presented the official 2018 Culture Creators Pre-GRAMMY® Party on Saturday, January 28, 2018, at MEGU in New York City.

The evening’s soundtrack was provided by heavy-hitters such as Kitty Kash, DJ Aktive, Chase B, and DJ Clark Kent, while celebrities such as Ne-Yo, Yung Berg, and Broderick Hunter enjoyed specialty cocktails from The House of Rémy Martin including the Rémy 1738 Sidecar, the Rémy XO Old Fashioned and the Rémy V Cosmo.