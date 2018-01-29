Good Luck With That: Khloe Kardashian Pleads With Paparazzi To Leave Her Pregnant Azz Alone

Image via Niceguy/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Khloe Kardashian Asks Paparazzi To Respect Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian is pregnant…as hell and all she wants is a lil’ mommy-to-be R-E-S-P-E-C-T.

According to PEOPLE, the expectant baller baby mama went on a bit of a rant about the way the paparazzi treats her when she is at LAX.

Really wish paparazzi would understand how hard flying is on my body right now. It's the only time I feel incredibly exhausted, swollen and nauseous. Screaming rude things and taking my picture when I already feel like crap I can really do without. At least be quite if you must — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 29, 2018

#quite

Khloe did circle back to sprinkle some self-awareness on her grievance

I love you guys! I know it comes with the territory and I hate when people complain about stuff like that. But while I'm pregnant I would love some boundaries with the paparazzi. I know it won't happen but here's to putting it in the universe. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 29, 2018

Can’t really be mad at her for that. Flying pregnant probably sucks. That said it’s good that she knows that nobody is getting fired over her exhaustion, cankles and nausea.

The game is the game.