So Cold In The D: Ginger Jump-Shooter Blake Griffin Traded To Pistons, Jokes Are 8 Miles Long
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Image via Harry How/Getty Images
Blake Griffin Traded To The Piston And It’s Hilarious
Last night ESPN‘s resident NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski broke this bombshell news:
That’s right, Kendall Jenner’s bae Blake Griffin is headed to Detroit. His time in L.A. is over.
The trade comes as a shock to NBA fans, and perhaps even Blake himself…
But Twitter doesn’t have time for shock or hurt feelings, there are jokes to tell!