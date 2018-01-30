So Cold In The D: Ginger Jump-Shooter Blake Griffin Traded To Pistons, Jokes Are 8 Miles Long

Image via Harry How/Getty Images

Blake Griffin Traded To The Piston And It’s Hilarious

Last night ESPN‘s resident NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski broke this bombshell news:

The Clippers and Pistons have agreed on a deal to trade Blake Griffin for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round and a second-round draft pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 29, 2018

That’s right, Kendall Jenner’s bae Blake Griffin is headed to Detroit. His time in L.A. is over.

The trade comes as a shock to NBA fans, and perhaps even Blake himself…

The Clippers gave Blake Griffin a crazy-elaborate free agent pitch, even mock-retiring his jersey to the rafters…six months later he's shipped off to Detroit, a team he'd never have even taken a meeting with. Expect every big free agent this summer to demand a no-trade clause. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 30, 2018

But Twitter doesn’t have time for shock or hurt feelings, there are jokes to tell!