American Airlines Flight Attendant Racially Profiles Joey Bada$$ As “Not Belonging In First Class”

Joey Bada$$ Says He Was Racially Profiled By American Airlines

If you’ve flown (or even just passed through) the first class area of a commercial airline flight, you know all types of people from all races and walks of life are typically sitting up there on any given day.

Yet somehow that info was lost on a flight attendant — a woman whose literal job it is to fly all day — when rapper Joey Bada$$ walked on to an American Airlines flight and attempted to sit in his first class seat, business as usual.

The Brooklyn rapper let fans know about a run-in he had with an the flight attendant who clearly took one look at his dreads and casual wear and assumed he belonged in coach.

He says he found the first class seat he paid for and attempted to put his bag away…before miss nosy profiler came around and told him he flat out was in the “wrong area.”

So I’m boarding this #AmericanAirlines flight walking to my first class seat. But before I get there I put my bag up (in the first class section obv) & one of the flight attendants goes “excuse me sir you can’t put your bag there that’s for our first class customers” AHAHAHA — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) January 29, 2018

So I show her my ticket and the whole plane just laughs at her. Stupid bitch. @AmericanAir is the best airline for racial discrimination. This is why I’m #teamdelta @Delta — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) January 29, 2018

Of course, here comes the airline with their too little too late attempt at damage control.

Be honest you guys said this just for Twitter. Didn’t see anyone waiting to meet me when I arrived. And even if there was, trust I wasn’t interested. But thank you anyway… for nothing https://t.co/4tmTzyFjZA — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) January 29, 2018

SMH!!

Getty