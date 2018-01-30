Kim Knows Y’all Are Mad About Her Braids — Again — And Wants You To Know She DGAF

Kim Kardashian Says She Gives No Fs About Her Critics

Kim Kardashian got Twitter in a tizzy of cultural appropriation complaints and Kardashian-dragging that is still going on at this hour after she took to SnapChat to reveal that she had gotten “Bo Derek braids.”

BO WEST A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

Bo West

Well, Kim spent the rest of the day posting up some revealing shots of herself in the braids and not much else. Naturally, she saw everyone’s comments trashing her hairstyle choice…and it looks like she had a few thoughts of her own to share in response.

Hi, can I get zero f*cks please, thanks

And she had a special clapback waiting in the chamber for Lindsay Lohan, who had something slick to say about her new ‘do:

Honestly, if Kim cared the last time, she wouldn’t have so boldly put the braids in her hair this time.

Splash/Getty