Black Girl Magical Bloody Moves: Cardi B. And Zendaya Claim Double Covers For Annual CR Fashion Book

Cardi B. And Zendaya Cover CR Fashion Book

Cardi B. has already taken the music world by force, and now it looks like she’s coming for fashion. The Bronx rapper claimed her first high-fashion cover with Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book’s 12th edition.

Cardi shares the honor of covering the lookbook with fashion vet Zendaya, who rocked two drastically different looks on each of her own double covers:

This time, editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld pulled together assembled a list of diverse talent to evoke this edition’s theme: crazy reality. Crazy reality is defined by CRFashionBook as:

…the unique times we live in — the crazy reality of rapid change and extreme contrast, a new age of honesty and the crumbling of outdated institutions. Roitfeld takes readers on this journey by pushing boundaries of taste and shape and featuring a new definition of luxury.

Hmmm, sounds like a good spot for Cardi and Zendaya to occupy, right? Visit http://www.crfashionbook.com today to pre-order CR Fashion Book Issue 12 and be among the first to receive it when it ships in March. The issue hits newsstands March 6.

Hit the flip for more of Cardi and Zendaya’s looks. What do you think of their covers?

Petra Collins and Mario Sorrenti for CRfashionbook/Getty