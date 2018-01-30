Not So Fast: Self-Hating Hazel E Says She’s Still On #LHHollywood—But Is Iyanla Fixing Her Life?

WELP!

Hazel E Says She’s Still On #LHHHollywood After Colorism Comments

Although “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” fans were ecstatic to see that a cast member who made crude colorism comments was booted off, they might’ve gotten their hopes up too soon.

As previously reported Hazel E went on a ridiculous rant about “dark butts” hating her for her light skin and cosigned her boyfriend’s “gays should burn in hell” comment.

That led to Mona Scott Young seemingly giving her the Mutombo Finger and booting her off the show for “bullying.”

According to Hazel herself, however, she’s STILL under contract with the show and she’s surprised that Mona’s eager to speak on colorism with Amara La Negra’s storyline, but shunned her for making those damning statements online.

After a video surfaced showing Mona defending Love & Hip Hop’s exploration of colorism…

“It’s interesting that the issue and the subject of colorism has become such a big deal because it’s something we’ve all had to contend with,” said Mona. “This is something we have to deal with so for me it’s something I wanted to bring it to the forefront. This is something that’s happening, it’s been happening and until we address it and deal with it, then we’re never gonna see change. We always wanna sweep s*** under the rug and act like it doesn’t exist.”

Hazel clapped back in the comments section and said that her colorism comments were never addressed on TV. Furthermore, she’s turned to Iyanla Vanzant for help.

“This is so interesting to me that @Monascottyoung wants to have this conversation now, when just 3 months ago when I was pushed to the edge & lost my common sense for 12 hrs, my boss didn’t want to have it with me,” wrote Hazel. “She had it with @TMZ and then @VH1 put out statements saying I was fired from the franchise with no conversation. But as of last week the new email state I’m still under contract. Maybe it’s because they know I went and had the conversation in December with @IyanlaVanzant #IyanlaFixMyLife”

Unfortunately, Hazel E really is going to be on “Iyanla Fix My Life”, we’ve been hearing those rumblings for a minute now.

SIGH.

Will you be watching Hazel E on “Fix My Life”???