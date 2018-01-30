Selective Sistahood: Sunken Sage Steel Tries To Explain Why She Backed Sam Ponder But Not Jemele Hill

Image via Mpu Dinani/Getty Images/Jamie Squire/

Sage Steele Explains Backing Sam Ponder But Not Jemele Hill

Get this broad TF outta here.

The room temperature coleslaw known Sage Steele BEEN on our s#!t list for quite some time, but her latest interview with Refinery29, she gave us even more reason to banish her from Wakanda.

When NFL Countdown host Sam Ponder was attacked with misogyny by bro culture site Barstool Sport. Sage hopped her happy azz right in the phone booth to cape up for her:

Regardless of which person at Barstool wrote this, its disturbing in so many ways. Stay strong, @sam_ponder 💪🏽 https://t.co/mtzbZlbjdA — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) October 17, 2017

However, when her mans Donald Trump was attacking her more melanated colleague, Jemele Hill, Sage was nowhere to be found:

“I think Jemele is a completely different story in that she put that onto herself of her own volition. Sam had been attacked,” says Steele. “I think that’s an important distinction.”

Can’t even be surprised. This kind of thing is par for the course for ol’ girl. SMH.