RHOA Shade Files: Porsha Responds To ‘Classless’ Kandi’s Petty Party Invitation

Haughty housewife havoc…

Porsha Williams Responds To Kandi Burruss Drama On RHOA

Porsha Williams is responding to Kandi Burruss’ petty behavior on the latest episode of “Real Housewives Of Atlanta.” If you tuned in Sunday then you no doubt saw Kandi shadily invite Porsha to her ESSENCE Magazine release party to show her “what winning looks like.”

Fans then saw Porsha try to extend an olive branch to Kandi, who gave her a very limp church hug.

Now Porsha’s responding to Kandi’s shade and she’s BIG mad about it. According to Porsha she had genuine intentions and accepted the invite to show support to Kandi…

“For me, I accepted the invitation because you know, if you’re trying to get to a better place with somebody, and they invited you somewhere, especially something special like this,” said Porsha on Dish Nation. “I felt like I needed to go to show my support, you know, as an effort towards doing better in our relationship.”

but was disappointed to see Kandi act so petty. Porsha’s adamant that Kandi’s “classless” (even though she and Phaedra spread a crazy dungeon druggin’ rumor) and says she’s just as blessed as the Xscape singer.

“I was like, ‘This girl is so petty’, it was just like beyond pathetic, beyond classless, I thought it was ridiculous,” said Porsha. “I wish I hadn’t have gone, I’ll tell you that much,” she said. “When I looked at it, I was like ‘damn, and then plus, I didn’t know that she was giving the invitation begrudgingly, like ‘oh I’mma invite her, so she can see what winning looks like. ‘Baby, you not the only one getting blessed Honey. And I already thought that she thought that she was better than me and better than other people and now I see and that’s not humble, Sweetie. Check your attitude. I know exactly what winning looks like. This is it right here. blessed and highly favored.”

So nasty and so rude.



See Kandi reveal the real reason why she invited Porsha on the flip.