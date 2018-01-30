‘Glee’ Star Mark Salling Dead Of Apparent Suicide Amid Child Porn Conviction
- By Bossip Staff
Mark Salling Commits Suicide
A former “Glee” star who plead guilty to child porn charges was found dead this morning. TMZ reports that Mark Salling was found hanging from a tree in Sunland, California.
Police told the website that they were called to do a “welfare check” on Salling and found his body. They believe he’d been dead for some time.
Salling reportedly had 50,000 images of underage children.
He was 35-years-old.