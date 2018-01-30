Serves Him Right: Appalachian State Tennis Player Suspended After Telling Black Opponent “At Least I Know My Dad”

Appalachian State Tennis Player Suspended Indefinitely After Being Put On Blast for Racist Behavior

Sunday night John Wilson, senior class president at the historically black college North Carolina A&T took to Twitter to reveal that he had been the victim of racism during his tennis match against Spencer Brown, of Appalachian State.

Wilson tweeted:

“Hey #NCAT This is Spencer brown, a tennis player at Appalachian state. During our match today, along with other racist comments, Spencer told me, “At least I know my dad.” Their coach responded by saying, “.. we have a black guy on our team.” Black twitter, do ya thang.”

Wilson’s tweet included a photo of Brown.

We’re not sure if Wilson got the response he expected from Black Twitter, but Appalachian State University responded, issuing a statement Monday saying Spencer Brown has been suspended indefinitely.

After yesterday’s men’s tennis match, an Appalachian State student-athlete engaged in behavior that was derogatory and offensive. This student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from the team, effective immediately, for violating the student-athlete discipline policy. We have reached out to #NCAT to convey our apologies on behalf of Appalachian Athletics and the university for the conduct of this member of the team.

Do you think the suspension from the team is enough? Should he have been expelled from school as well?