Damn, Earl: DMX Is Headed Back To The Whoscow For Failing Drug Tests, Probation Violation

Image via Splash

DMX Going To Prison For Probation Violation

Earl Simmons just can’t get right.

According to TMZ the brotha known professionally as DMX is going back to prison for violating his probation with several failed drug tests.

X had voluntarily checked himself into rehab while out on bail in his tax evasion case. Guess that didn’t stick.

This video of a excitedly rambling X holding a church service inside a St. Louis airport was evidence enough for the judge to pull the rapper’s card.

Witnesses from the video say Earl was drinking and buying drinks for others. X will be sentenced in March, his judge chided him saying Dark Man told him a “great big lie” when agreeing to bail terms.

Sounds like Earl is about to get a whole set of encyclopedias thrown at him.