Call Da Brat: LisaRaye McCoy’s Hollyweird House Hit In $160,000 Burglary

LisaRaye’s Home Burglarized

Well this is a bummer. Lisaraye McCoy’s San Fernando Valley crib was just hit in a home invasion and perps got away with a substantial amount in jewels. According to TMZ, the bold robbers ransacked the pad and jacked $160k worth of jewelry and purses.

LisaRaye was out of town, and a family member checking up on the house discovered the break-in. We’re told cops are reviewing surveillance footage that could help ID suspects. Mariah Carey, Kyle Richards, Jason Derulo and other stars have had their homes hit with in the last year in similar circumstances. Hopefully these five-finger thrives get Caught and put away for a long time.